| by Jack Landau |

We last checked in on construction progress at Tridel's Alter back in November when the project began to sprout from the east side of Church Street, just north of Gerrard. In the time since, forming for the architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower's four-storey podium is wrapping up, marking a major milestone in the project's gradual ascent to a height of 33 storeys.

Alter's podium rising above Church Street, image by Forum contributor steveve

The image above was taken while several concrete trucks lined up along the project's Church and McGill Street frontages. On the far left, a mobile pump parked on McGill Street can be seen feeding concrete mix up to the podium roof slab. The podium roof will provide a landscaped outdoor terrace space surrounding the tower.

A bird's eye view—courtesy of Tridel's live Alter webcam—reveals the current state of this floor as of Thursday afternoon.

Aerial view of Alter, image retrieved from Tridel's live camera

Once this level is fully formed, Deltera construction crews will begin forming the building's narrower tower floor plates. The repetitive layouts of these floors will allow crews to develop a rhythm while forming levels, expediting the pace of construction. After a few levels of repeating the process of forming, pouring, and flying formwork to the next level, the rate of the tower's ascent may easily exceed one level per week.

Looking up at Alter, rendering courtesy of Tridel

The completed development will bring 340 condominium units to the area, anchored to the Church and McGill intersection with new office space and ground-level retail spaces. Among the office tenants, Family Service Toronto will take up space within the podium, moving back to the same site they temporarily vacated to make way for construction back in 2015.

We will return with updates as the new tower accelerates its ascent over Church Street.