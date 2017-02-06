| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day presents a view of Toronto's growing skyline. Submitted to the UrbanToronto Flickr Pool by Oscar Flores, this southeast-facing shot permits a view of the city's many modern projects, including the Financial District's newest office tower. Oxford Properties' EY Tower, positioned just left of the centre of the photo, is easily identifiable by its crystalline shape.

Southeast view of Toronto's skyline, image by Oscar Flores via Flickr

