| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a rare phenomenon in the city known as "Torontohenge", where the setting sun is framed by east/west streets. Submitted to the 88 Scott Street Forum thread by Edward Skira, this photo faces west on Wellington Street towards the sunset, framed by Downtown Toronto's density.

"Torontohenge" on Wellington Street, image by Edward Skira

