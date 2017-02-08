| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day brings us to Toronto's Distillery District for a view from 2017's Toronto Light Fest. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Kevin Cabral, this shot highlights one of the light art installations in place as part of the festival, which began on January 27th and will run until March 12th.

Installation at Toronto Light Fest, image by Kevin Cabral via Flickr

