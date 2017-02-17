| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a Bombardier Flexity Outlook streetcar traveling north on Spadina Avenue. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by A Great Capture, this south-facing view highlights reflections of the Spadina and Dundas intersection captured in the windows of the northbound TTC streetcar.

Northbound streetcar on Spadina, image by A Great Capture via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!