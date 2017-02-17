Today's Photo of the Day features a view of a Bombardier Flexity Outlook streetcar traveling north on Spadina Avenue. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by A Great Capture, this south-facing view highlights reflections of the Spadina and Dundas intersection captured in the windows of the northbound TTC streetcar.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, Spadina, streetcar, TTCNorthbound streetcar on Spadina, image by A Great Capture via Flickr

