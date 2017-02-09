| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a Toronto landmark on King Street East. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Bruce Reeve, this view highlights the copper-clad cupola of the 1850-built St. Lawrence Hall, captured from the third-floor window of the Market Gallery at St. Lawrence Market.

St. Lawrence Hall cupola, image by Bruce Reeve via Flickr

