| by Jack Landau |

Submitted to our Flickr Pool by matthewsmithphoto, today's Photo of the Day features a new institutional landmark on Yonge Street in Downtown Toronto. This worm's-eye view of the Ryerson Student Learning Centre highlights design features of the Snøhetta and Zeidler Partnership Architects-designed building, most notably the iridescent blue textured aluminum soffit finish above the structure's main entrance. On the left of the image, the illuminated upper levels of Aura at College Park are also visible.

Ryerson Student Learning Centre, image by matthewsmithphoto via Flickr

