Today's Photo of the Day presents an aerial view of Mattamy Homes and Goldman Group's Picasso Condos. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by contributor ileetoa, this south-facing drone-captured view is centred on the Teeple Architects-designed 39-storey condominium tower, while showing the surrounding context of Toronto's Entertainment District.

Picasso Condos and Toronto's Entertainment District, image by Forum contributor ileetoa

