| by Jack Landau |

Running on an east/west axis just north of King Street, Pearl Street is a narrow one-way street that offers an impressive view from its west end at John Street. In today's Photo of the Day, captured by Stefan Novakovic, we are treated to an east-facing view along Pearl Street, looking towards the skyline of Toronto's Financial District at sunset.

East view on Pearl Street, image by Stefan Novakovic

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!