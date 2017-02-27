| by Jack Landau |

Submitted to our Flickr Pool by edk7, today's Photo of the Day presents a detailed view of Bresler and Urbacon's Parliament Street Data Centre's colourful south facade. Completed in 2015, the WZMH Architects-designed facility at Parliament and Mill Streets now serves as the TR2 International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) Data Centre for Equinix

South facade of the Parliament Street Data centre, image by edk7 via Flickr

