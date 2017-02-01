Oxford Properties' EY Tower is the newest office tower in Toronto's Financial District, standing 40 storeys over Adelaide Street West. Submitted to the Forum by contributor skycandy, today's Photo of the Day features a worm's-eye night view of the the building's south facade, highlighting the angular glass and steel tower and the reconstructed details of the historic Concourse Building at its base.
