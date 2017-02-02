| by Alexander Vu |

Today's Photo of the Day features a dramatically lit aerial view of Downtown Toronto. Submitted to the Forum by contributor ileetoa, this drone shot faces the Alexandra Park community and the Toronto skyline beyond. At the centre of the image, Tridel's 14-storey, Teeple Architects-designed SQ Condos can be seen nearing completion in the Alexandra Park community.

Toronto skyline viewed from the northwest, image by Forum contributor ileetoa

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!