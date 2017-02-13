| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day presents a night view of the Humber Bay Shores skyline in southern Etobicoke. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Oscar Flores, this shot shows the cluster of waterfront condominium towers reflecting off of Lake Ontario. Just right of centre, the 49-storey Lago at the Waterfront is currently the tallest building in frame, though it will eventually be eclipsed by the under-construction 66-storey tower at the nearby Eau du Soleil Condos site.

Night view of the Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Oscar Flores via Flickr

