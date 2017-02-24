| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a view of two new high-rise condominium towers flanking an existing 9-storey office building at 111 Peter Street. Submitted to the Tableau Condominiums Forum thread by contributor ADRM, this view shows the impact of Tableau (left) and Peter Street Condos (right) against the pre-exisiting office building.

Tableau Condominiums (L), 111 Peter Street (Centre), and Peter Street Condos (R), image by Forum contributor ADRM

