| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto, submitted to our Flickr Pool by Russell Sutherland. Captured from a commercial aircraft on approach to Billy Bishop Airport, this view shows the east side of Downtown Toronto, featuring a number of under construction additions to the cityscape. Among these new contributions, 88 Scott Street stands prominently on the left side of the image below, now in the process of topping out over the intersection of Wellington and Scott Streets.

Flying past Downtown Toronto, image by Russell Sutherland via Flickr

