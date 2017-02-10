| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us to the western edge of Toronto's Concord CityPlace, where three new buildings will soon be adding even more density to the mater-planned community. Facing southeast from the northwest corner of Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard, this shot shows the construction progress at the Page + Steele / IBI Group Architects-designed Newton, Exchange, and Forward Condos. In the foreground, Newton can be seen nearing its final height of 18 storeys, with tower cladding rising four levels above the podium. The taller Forward Condos is visible rising behind, on its way to a height of 30 storey. Along Fort York Boulevard, the mid-rise Exchange Condos is now topped off, with cladding installation progressing quickly.

Exchange (L), Forward (C), and Newton (R), image by Forum contributor NBGtect

