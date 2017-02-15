| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a drone-captured view over Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Submitted to our Forum by contributor Jasonzed, this shot faces southeast over the area, focused on the two towers of U Condominiums, just right of centre. This shot also overlooks construction at 2 St. Thomas (lower left), and the ongoing balcony glass installation at One Bloor East, visible looming in the background.

Southeast aerial view over the Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

