| by Stefan Novakovic |

Bringing a modest infusion of new density to Toronto's Leslieville nieghbourhood, a 6-storey condo is being planned for the southwest corner of Queen and Pape. Taking on a site currently occupied by an auto mechanic, the 33 Developments project would add 16 residential units and two street-level retail spaces to Queen Street East.

Looking southwest, image via 33 Developments

Designed by 33 Developments' in-house architect Geoffrey Moote, the building's brick cladding and loft-style window configuration references a warehouse typology, giving the contemporary design some contextual linkage to older built form.

Looking northwest, image via 33 Developments

Featuring four units per floor, the project's two- and three-bedroom suites will range in size from 1,200 ft² to 1,700 ft², averaging at about 1,300 ft². At grade, both commercial units will each be approximately 1,750 ft² in size.

While marketing for the project—known by its address at 1001 Queen Street East—has been underway since late last year, no submission has been tabled to the City of Toronto as of yet. Given the project's relatively limited scale, however, the development may only need a Site Plan Application (SPA) to proceed, without the re-zoning and often required by new developments. As the site is occupied by automotive and quasi-industrial uses, however, it is likely that soil remediation will be required.

The site as it appears now, looking west from Pape, image via Google Maps

As the site is occupied by automotive and quasi-industrial uses, however, it is likely that soil remediation will be required.