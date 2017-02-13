| by Jack Landau |

Just east of the Queen and Coxwell intersection, Marlin Spring Developments are introducing a new mid-rise condominium development that would bring residential density and retail to Toronto's The Beach neighbourhood. Designed by Graziani + Corazza Architects, WestBeach Condominiums would rise six storeys from the north side of Queen Street East, replacing an existing fast food retailer, bar, and skate shop, remaining anchored to Queen Street by multiple new retail spaces.

WestBeach Condominiums, image courtesy of Marlin Spring

Clad in a combination of glass, brick, and precast, the building's exterior puts a modern spin on the traditional brick buildings in the neighbourhood, while also aiming to improve the street level experience with a continuous block of street-facing retail. Inside, the building will house a limited selection of 89 suites sized from 316 ft² to 1,195 ft². The units come in a mix of one-bedroom, one-plus-den, two-bedroom and two-plus-den layouts, and start in price from the $300,000s. The suites offer open-concept layouts with custom built-in cabinetry, laminate floors, stainless steel appliances, and glass-faced balconies/terraces.

Cladding detail, WestBeach Condominiums, image courtesy of Marlin Spring

Residents will have access to a collection of amenity spaces, with interiors appointed by U31. Among these offerings, the building will feature a party space with a catering kitchen, lounge seating (next to a marble fireplace), a big screen TV, and views overlooking Queen Street, as well as a gym and an onsite pet spa. A communal outdoor space will be provided in the rooftop terrace, which will feature a fire pit, barbecue area, and dining alcove with tables.

While the amenities will have plenty to offer residents, The Beach neighbourhood is being touted as the real standout amenity for the project. With a Walkscore of 92, ample shopping and dining, and relatively convenient access to Downtown by bicycle or streetcar, WestBeach's location on Queen Street East will be a primary selling point for the project.

Aerial view of subject site, image retrieved from Apple Maps

