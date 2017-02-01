| by Alexander Vu |

Vancouver is renown as one of the most livable cities in the world according to EIU and, as a result, attracted attention from urban planners all over the world who have attempted to recreate the same conditions in their own city. This urban planning phenomenon is known as 'Vancouverism', which our 'Explainer' will dig into. What is 'Vancouverism', and why is it so important?

Vancouver's Stanley Park is a green oasis steps from the dense downtown, image by Flickr user Maciek Lulko via Creative Commons

Vancouver's scenic natural setting presents unique opportunities and constraints for new growth potential. The City recognizes the need to accommodate development — which because of land scarcity often takes the form of highrises — but there's also a general appreciation that its plentiful mountains and bodies of water should maintain a ubiquitous presence from key vantage points. As a result, Vancouver's planning staff has taken multiple measured steps to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between skyscraper construction and the preservation of view corridors.

