| by Alexander Vu |

Ever run into the word 'diagrid' and wonder what it means? This week's 'Explainer' delves into this specialized structural framework, in use since the late 19th century. Although the design was not originally popularized, diagrids are popping up in many modern projects all over the world today. So, why do some buildings use diagrid structures, and how is it unique to other frameworks?

Our sister site SkyriseCities.com, has the answer:

30 St Mary Axe in London, image by Marcus Mitanis

A portmanteau of diagonal grid, the diagrid is a visible architectural element of many world-famous buildings. Beyond its eye-catching aesthetic value, the framework of diagonally intersecting metal, concrete, and wood yields structural benefits. Providing strength and stiffness to buildings, particularly those with complex geometries, a diagrid framework requires less structural steel, by up to 25 percent, than a conventional steel frame.

