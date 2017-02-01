| by Jack Landau |

Approximately three months since the first signs of site activity were spotted at Mississauga's Eglinton Avenue West and Erin Mills Parkway intersection, excavation for The Daniels Corporation's Daniels Erin Mills is now in high gear. Situated on the intersection's southwest corner opposite the Erin Mills Town Centre, the 19-storey third phase of Daniels' Erin Mills community—known as Arc—will rise next to the community's phase I and II 'Skyrise' and 'West Tower' buildings.

Excavation at the site of Arc at Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

The footprint of the Kirkor Architects Planners-designed tower has been rapidly excavated over the past few months, with the pace of work aided by the employment of sloped-earth shoring walls along two of the site's frontages, acting in place of the complex earth retention systems used on constrained sides. The north and west sides of the excavation extend to the concrete walls of the adjacent towers' parking garages.

Excavation at the site of Arc at Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

We can expect to see a few milestones take place over the next few months, including the completion of excavation, the installation of footings and a tower crane, and the subsequent rise of the building's underground parking levels.

Excavation at the site of Arc at Erin Mills, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

Once complete, Arc will serve as the flagship building in the community, with a sculptural design, a generous 15,000 square feet of retail space at grade, and a pedestrian-friendly plaza that will act as a front door and occasional market location for the neighbourhood.

Arc at Daniels Erin Mills, image courtesy of The Daniels Corporation

