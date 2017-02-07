| by Jack Landau |

Ryerson University plans innovation hub in heritage building; New parkettes with free Wi-Fi planned for Queen Street West; Why Regent Park’s Revitalization Needs $108 Million More to Keep Going; and more news:

GO Transit passengers at risk for exposure to diesel exhaust (Toronto Star)

New parkettes with free Wi-Fi planned for Queen Street West (Metro News)

Ryerson University plans innovation hub in heritage building (Toronto Star)

Urban buildings repurposed for student housing (Globe and Mail)

Toronto musicians feeling squeezed out by gentrification (Toronto Star)

Ousted TTC union head predicts ‘labour strife’ (Globe and Mail)

Why Regent Park’s Revitalization Needs $108 Million More to Keep Going (Torontoist)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Forum Finds LXVI (Global)

Peninsula Place is Calatrava's First Major UK Work (London)

Lauded Vertical Forest Concept Coming to Nanjing (Nanjing)