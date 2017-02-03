| by Jack Landau |

What’s going to happen to Toronto’s Trump International Hotel and Tower now that it’s up for sale?; How a TTC streetcar driver custom-built a massive Toronto-themed Lego collection; John Tory brokers peace in the war on fun; and more news:

Toronto housing sales up 12 per cent year-over-year in January: TREB report (Metro News)

Wynne listened to the ‘vocal, selfish, short-sighted’ in blocking Toronto road tolls: James (Toronto Star)

John Tory brokers peace in the war on fun (Globe and Mail)

What’s going to happen to Toronto’s Trump International Hotel and Tower now that it’s up for sale? (Toronto Life)

TTC fixing subway station accessibility signage after speaking with Global News (Global News)

How a TTC streetcar driver custom-built a massive Toronto-themed Lego collection (Toronto Life)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

What Hong Kong's Bank of China Looked Like Under Construction (Hong Kong)

TEDWomen's Series: Architect Jeanne Gang on 'Relationship Building' in Urban Space (Global)