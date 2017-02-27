Yonge St. pedestrian-friendly transformation in the works; George Smitherman is making a comeback; Here's how Toronto said farewell to Honest Ed's; High rent could make Toronto a 'generational ghost town,' and more news:
Yonge St. pedestrian-friendly transformation in the works (CBC News)
George Smitherman is making a comeback (Toronto Star)
Here's how Toronto said farewell to Honest Ed's (Metro News)
High rent could make Toronto a 'generational ghost town' (CBC News)
Courthouse site dig gives insight into Toronto's history (Toronto Star)
70 HMV locations to be filled with Sunrise Records (Global News)
A close look at property taxes shows who Toronto council is slow to raise rates: James (Toronto Star)
