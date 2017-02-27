| by Stefan Novakovic |

Yonge St. pedestrian-friendly transformation in the works (CBC News)

George Smitherman is making a comeback (Toronto Star)

Here's how Toronto said farewell to Honest Ed's (Metro News)

High rent could make Toronto a 'generational ghost town' (CBC News)

Courthouse site dig gives insight into Toronto's history (Toronto Star)

70 HMV locations to be filled with Sunrise Records (Global News)

A close look at property taxes shows who Toronto council is slow to raise rates: James (Toronto Star)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Enormous Apple Park Opening to Employees in April (San Francisco)

Former Hudson's Site to Become Home to Detroit's Tallest Building (Detroit)

London's Walkie Talkie Once Had a Considerably Different Design (London)