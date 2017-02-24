Bike lanes on Bloor St. have increased driving time and boosted number of cyclists; The Presto sideshow: A timeline of Ontario’s transit card rollout; Newly built GTA home passes $1 million average price; and more news:
Bike lanes on Bloor St. have increased driving time and boosted number of cyclists (Toronto Star)
The Presto sideshow: A timeline of Ontario’s transit card rollout (Metro News)
SUV pulled from streetcar tunnel at Queens Quay (Toronto Star)
Historic Yonge Street building for sale — starting at one dollar (Metro News)
Campaign to name new school after Jean Earle Geeson: teacher, artist, journalist and early champion of Fort York (Spacing Toronto)
Newly built GTA home passes $1 million average price (Metro News)
Metrolinx apologizes for office poll calling TTC a ‘cesspool’ (Toronto Star)
