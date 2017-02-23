| by Jack Landau |

SUV blocks streetcar tunnel at Queen’s Quay (Toronto Star)

Ontario judge reinstates TTC union leader Bob Kinnear (Globe and Mail)

Bombardier opens doors to reveal factory building Eglinton Crosstown LRT for Metrolinx (Toronto Star)

Have a look at cool, quirky art installations lining Toronto’s beaches this winter (Toronto Life)

TTC riders clash after woman sits on man’s feet in dispute over passenger etiquette (Toronto Star)

Give an Honest Farewell to a Toronto Landmark (Torontoist)

City releases planned closures for DVP, Gardiner (Toronto Star)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Relics of the Soviet Union: The Monotowns of Russia (Global)

90-Storey Supertall Proposed for Surfers Paradise (Brisbane)

Swooping Multi-Tower Scheme for Zhengzhou Site Revealed (Zhengzhou)