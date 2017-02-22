| by Jack Landau |

Victoria college confident of deal with Toronto over millions of dollars in forgone property taxes; Quit blocking the bikelines, say new city guidelines; TTC wants report on fares lost because of malfunctioning Presto readers; and more news:

Victoria college confident of deal with Toronto over millions of dollars in forgone property taxes (Metro News)

Judge reinstates TTC union leader Bob Kinnear (Globe and Mail)



Quit blocking the bikelines, say new city guidelines (Metro News)

Toronto's new 'pedestrian toolkit' aims for safer streets (Metro News)

TTC wants report on fares lost because of malfunctioning Presto readers (Toronto Star)

Video: Trump Toronto's flashy public art gets dim reviews (Metro News)

Former Hells Angels clubhouse demolished (Toronto Star)

Toronto leaders want to think big on Yonge Street (Metro News)

What would Banksy think of Toronto’s ‘new’ Banksy? (Metro News)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Standin' on a Corner in Winslow, Arizona (Global)

Supertall Melbourne Project Approved by State Government (Melbourne)