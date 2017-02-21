| by Jack Landau |

Winter Stations bring whimsical designs to the Beach; Exhibition Loop Reopens For Streetcars; Cars Take Up Too Much Space on King Street; and more news:

Councillor James Pasternak’s misguided point about voluntary taxes: Keenan (Toronto Star)

Winter Stations bring whimsical designs to the Beach (Toronto Star)

Europe’s richest families snap up Canadian commercial real estate (Globe and Mail)

Once Upon A City: Digging our history at the ROM (Toronto Star)

Exhibition Loop Reopens For Streetcars (Steve Munro)

Cars Take Up Too Much Space on King Street (Torontoist)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Forum Finds LXVIII (Global)

The Trend of Twisty Skyscrapers: The Realization of Dubai's Cayan Tower (Dubai)

Five Projects Under Construction in Seattle's Denny Triangle (Seattle)

Three Snowhill an Integral Part of Birmingham's "Big City Plan" (Birmingham)