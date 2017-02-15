| by Stefan Novakovic |

Metrolinx rejects Bombardier's claims of laxity in wake of court filing; Competing budget narratives expected as 2017 numbers finalized this week; Crews clear Yonge and St. Clair for morning commute after devastating fire; and more news:

Metrolinx ponders distance-based fares for all passengers in the Toronto region (Toronto Star)

Lessons Toronto can learn from city budgets across Canada (Metro News)

Competing budget narratives expected as 2017 numbers finalized this week (Toronto Star)

Metrolinx rejects Bombardier's claims of laxity in wake of court filing (Globe and Mail)

Property tax bill for one Yorkville landowner? $0 (CBC Toronto)

No tolls? Tory wants Provincial money for DVP, Gardiner (Globe and Mail)

World news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Architrivia: Habitat 67 (Montreal)

496-Unit Rental Tower on the Rise in Chicago's South Loop (Chicago)

Crews Complete Foundation Pour at One Vanderbilt (New York)