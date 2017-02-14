| by Jack Landau |

King St. overhaul talk draws hundreds; Is the Exhibition Place's Hotel X back on track?; TTC says CEO Andy Byford not leaving Toronto for Australia; and more news:

Neethan Shan wins council seat in Scarborough-Rouge River (Metro News)

King St. overhaul talk draws hundreds (Toronto Star)

Is the Exhibition Place's Hotel X back on track? (Metro News)

2017 TTC Budget Smoke and Mirrors at City Hall (Updated) (Steve Munro)

With Toronto Island population declining, young couples wanted (Metro News)

TTC says CEO Andy Byford not leaving Toronto for Australia (Toronto Star)

Entertainment district, luxury units dominate Toronto condo market (Metro News)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Forum Finds LXVII (Global)

New Residential Tower Brings Ritz Carlton Chic to Sunny Isles Beach (Miami)

Richard Rogers-Designed Supertall Could Be Resuming Construction (Seoul)