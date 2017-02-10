Why The Financial District is Toronto’s Best Public Art Gallery; John Tory’s opponents bring out the melodrama in fight to ‘save’ swimming pools; How local parks can transform Toronto neighbourhoods; and more news:
Why The Financial District is Toronto’s Best Public Art Gallery (Torontoist)
TTC received 114 complaints about fare inspectors last year (Toronto Star)
Chris Selley: John Tory’s opponents bring out the melodrama in fight to ‘save’ swimming pools (National Post)
How local parks can transform Toronto neighbourhoods (Metro News)
Are Bike Thieves Getting a Free Ride With GO? (Torontoist)
Toronto neighbours clash over cutting down 70-year-old tree near High Park (Toronto Star)
World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:
TBT: The Construction of Charlotte's Largest Building (Charlotte)
Floors of Crystalline Montreal Office Tower Begin Taking Shape (Montreal)
Progress Continues at 8 East Huron (Chicago)