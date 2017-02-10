| by Jack Landau |

Why The Financial District is Toronto’s Best Public Art Gallery (Torontoist)

TTC received 114 complaints about fare inspectors last year (Toronto Star)

Chris Selley: John Tory’s opponents bring out the melodrama in fight to ‘save’ swimming pools (National Post)

How local parks can transform Toronto neighbourhoods (Metro News)

Are Bike Thieves Getting a Free Ride With GO? (Torontoist)

Toronto neighbours clash over cutting down 70-year-old tree near High Park (Toronto Star)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

TBT: The Construction of Charlotte's Largest Building (Charlotte)

Floors of Crystalline Montreal Office Tower Begin Taking Shape (Montreal)

Progress Continues at 8 East Huron (Chicago)