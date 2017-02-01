| by Jack Landau |

Scrapping Toronto’s road tolls creates budget hole; Toronto moves to save 401 Richmond and other cultural institutions; GO expansion could boost GTA property values; and more news:

Scrapping Toronto’s road tolls creates budget hole: city manager (Globe and Mail)

Toronto moves to save 401 Richmond and other cultural institutions (Metro News)

GO expansion could boost GTA property values (Toronto Star)

This Project Combined Bikes and Photography to Encourage New Residents to Explore Toronto (Torontoist)

Tory trashes his own plan to privatize waste collection (Toronto Star)

A look at the lasers, neon and light art installations that are taking over the Distillery District right now (Toronto Life)

How to Turn the Province’s Rejection of Tolls on the DVP and Gardiner Into an Opportunity (Torontoist)

Ten fascinating snapshots of Toronto in the 1970s (Toronto Life)

World news from our sister site SkyriseCities.com:

Numerology and the Jin Mao Tower (Shanghai)

Controlled Implosion Makes Way for China's Next Tallest Building (Wuhan)

Exhibit on Superior Debuts in Chicago's Trendy River North District (Chicago)