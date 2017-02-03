| by Stefan Novakovic |

This month, the City of Toronto is launching a pilot mediation program for dispute resolution in Minor Variance and Consent applications that come before the Committee of Adjustment. The free, voluntary program is designed to help disputing parties reach mutually acceptable solutions in a more collaborative, efficient, and cost-effective manner.

Conducted by a neutral third-party mediator and a professional planner, the sessions are designed to offer a simplified framework for conflict resolution, and increase the likelihood of settlements. As outlined by the City, however, the Committee of Adjustment will continue to render the final decisions, and will not be bound by the mediated agreements.

Nathan Phillips Square and Toronto City Hall, image by Jack Landau

According to Mayor John Tory, "[t]he hope is that through the Mediation Pilot Program, residents can resolve disputes quicker and at reduced costs—and reduce the number of appeals." Planning and Growth Management Committee Chair and Ward 24 Councillor David Shiner said that mediation will hopefully "provide an opportunity for neighbours to get professional assistance and avoid expensive appeals," noting that "[t]he planning process can be overwhelming" without professional, third-party assistance.

According to the City's news release, "[t]he program will roll out across the city and will be available through the Committee of Adjustment Panels starting with North York on February 9, followed by Toronto East York on February 15, Scarborough on February 16, and Etobicoke York on February 23 (York) and March 9 (Etobicoke)."

More information about the pilot project is available via the City of Toronto's official website for the Committee of Adjustment. A step-by-step guide to participating in the pilot project is also available.