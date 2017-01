Public transit has always been a hot topic among Torontonians, and continues to attract constant attention with concerns of service improvements, new vehicles, and—of course—new routes. While the future of Toronto's transit system is under constant scrutiny, however, it's easy to overlook its history. SkyriseCities' ' Once upon a Tram ' offers insight into the origins of Toronto's modern transit system, with an overview of some of the historical developments that have shaped how we commute in our city today. Providing a detailed look at the onetime Yonge Street streetcar, our sister site SkyriseCities.com looks at the history of Toronto transit in greater depth: