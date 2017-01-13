| by Jack Landau |

Just off Kingston Road in Toronto's Beaches area, a new boutique townhome condominium development from builder Kingston Beach Inc. is offering a limited selection of 8 units on the quiet Winthorpe Road.

Designed by George Popper Architect, The Winthorpe Modern features a contemporary exterior, skinned in smokey black brick with aluminum accents, and accented with wood-grain finishes on exterior doors to add a warm feel to the landscaped street level.

The Winthorpe Modern, image courtesy of Kingston Beach Inc.

The project puts a modern spin on the brick, single-family housing typology found to the south on Winthorpe Road. For residents, the suites include private street-level front doors, as well as private garages that open up to the front foyer of each unit. The garages at The Winthorpe Modern are hidden in the body of the building and accessed via an enclosed "garage boulevard." Combined with the building's environmentally friendly features—including a large green roof—and lack of complex amenities, the efficient use of space helps mitigate heating and cooling costs, minimizing maintenance fees for residents. A competitively low maintenance rate of $0.28/ft² is being offered.

Inside, the eight units—which are sized from 1,070 ft² to 1,550 ft² and come in two and three-bedroom layouts— feature contemporary finishes appointed by Andrew Pike Interiors. Aided by ample natural light, the residential spaces feature a clean, open ambiance.

Interior view of The Winthorpe Modern, image courtesy of Kingston Beach Inc.

With prices ranging from the $900,000s up to $1,400,000, the substantial homes rise to three-and-a-half storeys each, and include private rooftop terraces. Notably, the project is also being introduced to the buyers fully built and pre-finished—as opposed to the pre-construction sales characteristic to the Toronto condominium market. As a result, prospective buyers can get a full understanding of the development through its 2 completely furnished model suites, and can move into their new homes almost immediately upon purchase.

Interior view of The Winthorpe Modern, image courtesy of Kingston Beach Inc.

