| by Jack Landau |

Toronto's mid-20th century housing boom made Tower-In-The-Park apartment typologies ubiquitous throughout the city. A half-century later, our city's latest growth spurt is re-imagining the under-utilized space created around the buildings with new infill proposals. The Midtown area has a large catalogue of these apartment developments, a handful of which have active development proposals. A recent rezoning and Site Plan Approval application for 66 Broadway Avenue seeks to intensify the site of a 356-unit rental tower in the Yonge-Eglinton neighbourhood.

Aerial view of 66 Broadway Avenue, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The plan from Beaux Properties and CS&P Architects sits immediately south of the 101 Erskine condominium project, currently under construction, and by the same companies teamed up with Tridel. While 101 Erskine itself represents increased density on the since-severed north half of the tower-in-the-park lot, the new proposal represents additional rental density proposed on the remaining 66 Broadway property. The proposal calls for a two-storey, 18 unit addition atop the existing 20 storey apartment tower, plus a new four-storey townhouse block containing 20 stacked townhomes and new amenity space fronting onto Broadway. To the west of the townhome block, a 497 m³ green space would be dedicated as a new City parkette.

East view of townhome block and parkette at 66 Broadway Avenue, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The two-storey addition atop the existing tower (pictured below) will bring the height up to 22 storeys, or 65.17 metres measured to the top of the mechanical penthouse level, while bringing the unit count from 356 to 374.

Two storey addition atop 66 Broadway Avenue, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

The current forecourt fronting the site's exiting Broadway frontage will be replaced by the four-storey, 16.1-metre-tall stacked townhome block pictured above and below. Images of the townhome block's exteriors depict a cladding consisting of two tones of brick veneer with accents of composite wood panel to provide warmth. A new hall connecting the existing tower with the sidewalk would pass through the townhome block. An indoor amenity space atop the townhome block would be accessed by an elevator off the new hall.

West view of townhome block and parkette at 66 Broadway Avenue, image retrieved from submission to City of Toronto

In a unique configuration, parking for the addition will be housed in the garage of the abutting 101 Erskine development. While the garage's P2 through P4 levels will exclusively serve residents of 101 Erskine, the P1 level will serve the 66 Broadway intensification while connecting directly to the development's existing garage to the south.

