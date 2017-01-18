| by Cody Kita |

On Tuesday, January 24, 2017 the John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design at the University of Toronto is kicking off its first seminar of 2017 in its MVS Proseminar Series. Presented in partnership with the Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art, the seminar is also the inaugural entry in the Institute's 2017 Urban Field Speaker Series.

The lecture will be delivered by acclaimed architect, urbanist, and author Keller Easterling. Currently a professor at the Yale School of Architecture, Eaterling's lecture will expand on the issues tackled in her research—particularly the 2014 book Extrastatecraft: The Power of infrastructure Space—with a focus on how government and corporate forces influence urban infrastructure.

Extrastatecraft: The Power of infrastructure Space, image via Verso Books

According to the event’s official page on the Architecture, Landscape and Design’s website, the lecture will be moderated by Jayne Wilkinson and will discuss “the politics of infrastructure, revealing the nexus of emerging governmental and corporate forces buried within the concrete and fibre optics of our modern habitat.’’

Hosted at the Prefix Institute of Contemporary Art at 401 Richmond Street, the January 24th event will take place from 7:30 to 8:30 PM in Suite 124. General tickets are available for $12, with an $8 admission offered to students, seniors, and Prefix Photo subscribers. More information about the event can be found on the Daniels Faculty's official website.