| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday presents the changing view from a condo in Toronto's Distillery District.

Back on November 24, 2012, UrbanToronto Forum contributor 'Razz' captured this northwest facing view, overlooking the then-future site of First Gulf's Globe and Mail Centre. This aerial vantage point captured the plot of land that has since become the site of the 16-storey Diamond Schmitt Architects-office tower. In the background of the image below, just right of centre, the view also captures the construction progress of Aura at College Park at the time.

View of the Globe and Mail Centre site, November 24, 2012, image by Forum contributor Razz

Just over four years later, in the follow-up shot from the same vantage point—captured on January 1, 2017—the Globe and Mail Centre is now practically finished construction, with the first tenants now occupying the building. In the background, the now-complete Aura at College Park has been joined by other new additions to the skyline, including Karma, Pace Condos, and U Condominiums.

View of the Globe and Mail Centre, January 1, 2017, image by Forum contributor Razz

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!