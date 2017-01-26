| by Alexander Vu |

This week's Throwback Thursday features the changing view, looking northwest across the intersection of Front & Trinity streets in Toronto's Corktown area.

Back in January, 2006, the view from Front and Trinity took in the Toronto Police 51 Division Station (at the far left), a car dealership next to it, and an asphalt space across from it. This site would be redeveloped over the next decade to make way for a parkette and an 8-storey condominium.

North view of Eastern Ave. from Front St. & Trinity St., image by Edward Skira

Returning to the site in January, 2017, the same vantage point reveals the completed Giannone Petricone Associates, and Giovanni A. Tassone Architects-designed Trinity Lofts, a Streetcar Developments project which was completed in 2012, replacing the car dealership. Landscaping of the traffic island started in 2007, transforming the ugly space into the parkette we see today.

2017 North view of Eastern Ave. from Front St. & Trinity St., image by Alexander Vu

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!