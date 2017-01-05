| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday features a before and after of a new mid-rise condominium development in Toronto' Roncesvalles Village neighbourhood. Back in March 2013 a single-storey warehouse on the site of Gairloch Developments and Centrestone Urban Developments' 383 Sorauren Avenue was being converted into a presentation centre for the 10-storey, architectsAlliance-designed project.

West view of 383 Sorauren site from Dundas, 2013, image by Forum contributor TOCondoGarden

Fast forward to a November 2016 view, and the completed project has become one of the most popular smaller-scaled buildings on UrbanToronto. 383 Sorauren started occupancies late last year, and ended up as the winner of the "Well Grounded" category in our 2016 Year-End Readers' Poll!

West view of 383 Sorauren site from Dundas, 2016, image by Forum contributor ADRM

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!