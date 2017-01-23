| by Brianne Benness |

New year, new site!

In 2016, we launched SkyriseCalgary and SkyriseEdmonton, and for 2017 we’re pleased to introduce SkyriseVancouver, the newest local addition to our network.

The Vancouver skyline, image by SRC Forum contributor VANCITYHOTSHOTS

As part of the SkyriseCities network, SkyriseVancouver is committed to providing the same great local development coverage and discussion that you’ve come to expect from UrbanToronto. You can get to know Vancouver better by browsing discussions about local projects and urban photos in the local Forum. You can follow buildings like the Bjarke Ingels-designed Vancouver House in the Project Database to see new photos and be the first to know when it tops off. You can browse the map to identify projects or construction sites that you saw on your last trip to the city.

Just like SkyriseCalgary and SkyriseEdmonton, this new site is part of our upcoming redesign. With your feedback, we are testing and tweaking these sites in order to create the best possible template for a modern UrbanToronto. So take a look and let us know what you think, your UrbanToronto login information also works at SkyriseVancouver, SkyriseEdmonton, SkyriseCalgary, and SkyriseCities.

