| by Stefan Novakovic |

On Saturday, January 14th, Toronto's Geary Lane venue will be transformed through a paper art party fundraiser intended to "examine the current lifecycle of discarded materials and investigate alternative uses." Raising funds for the Evergreen Centre at the Yonge Street Mission, PULP will feature installation art made from recycled and reclaimed materials, accompanied by a live DJ and a series of artistic performances.

Catenary Canopy by BD Studio Mona Dai & Evan Brock, Coming to PULP 2017, image via PULP

This year's PULP party will also feature wearable art made using corrugated plastic. Guided by artist Ksenija Spasic and the Evergreen Centre's Art Director, Ainsley Boyd, youth from the Yonge Street Mission will be the stars of the show, donning their wearable, LED-illuminated creations.

Beginning at 8 PM, the party will kick off with two sets by multi-instrumentalist songwriter Vivienne Wilder, followed by a series of short dance and fashion performances envisioned by artist Aleks Bartosik (below). After 11:15 PM, the lights will dim for the after-party, featuring DJs Ebony and Wasserman.

Broken Story Pieces by Aleks Bartosik, Jacq Andrade, Aurorah, and EM Leonard Small, Coming to PULP 2017, image via PULP

Giving Toronto's design community a charitable outlet that also interrogates the culture of disposability, this year's event is sponsored by Zanjani Architect Inc. and RAW Design. The event is also made possible through partnerships with the Bloordale BIA, the Bloor Improvement Group, the graduate architecture landscape and design student union (GALDSU) at the University of Toronto's Daniels Faculty, and the Junction BIA.

The PULP: paper art part will be held at Geary Lane, located at 360 Geary Avenue. Tickets are available on the official website, with early bird pricing offered until January 5th. More information can be found at pulpparty.ca.