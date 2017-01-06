| by Cody Kita |

On Thursday, January 26th, 2017, the Department of Architectural Science at Ryerson University will launch its Winter semester with the 2017 Margery Winkler ‘Toronto Specific’ lecture. This year's lecture will be delivered by Marc Ryan, co-founder and principal of Toronto-based landscape architecture firm Public Work, focusing on Ryan’s experiences in integrating landscape design principles into public space and waterfront redevelopment.

Artistic rendering of The Bentway project by Public Works, image by Public Work

According to the event’s official page on the Department of Architectural Science’s website, the lecture will touch on “the intelligent evolution of the contemporary city,” expanding on Ryan’s 15 years of international experience leading and designing public realm projects.

Hosted at The Pit at 325 Church Street, the January 26th event will take place at 6:30 PM. More information about the event can be found on the Department's official website.