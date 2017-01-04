| by Jack Landau |

A short distance northeast of the mid-construction Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station, the first signs of site activity can be seen for Plaza and Berkeley's The Met, a 35-storey condominium and townhome development featuring a design by Quadrangle Architects. As of late-December, branded construction hoarding lines the site's Jane Street frontage, while crews from TMG Builders conduct preliminary site preparation work.

Aerial view of the site of The Met, image by Jack Landau

Following the ongoing preliminary activity, shoring and the subsequent excavation of the development's three-storey underground parking garage are expected to take place over the course of the next several months. Once excavation has been completed and a tower crane installed at the base of the pit, work on the project's foundations and below grade levels will begin.

The Met, image courtesy of Plaza/Berkeley

The Met is offering a total of 511 residential units, with one and two-bedroom suites ranging in size between 510 ft² and 875 ft², and the project's 62 townhouse units offering sizes over 1,250 ft². Residents of these units will have access to a range of amenities on the tower's first floor, including a fitness centre and spa, party rooms with bar, lounging space, and adjacent kitchens and dining areas, a games room, a theatre, and a tech lounge. Outdoor spaces will also be offered, including a bar and barbecue area.

Ground level at The Met, image courtesy of Plaza/Berkeley

The Met is just one of many elements planned in Vaughan's nascent Downtown, centred around the new Vaughan Metropolitan Centre subway station, which will act as the new northwest terminus to the TTC's Line 1 Yonge-University subway, and the northernmost station in our city's rapid transit network.

