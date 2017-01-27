| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a worm's-eye view showing the three towers of Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by contributor matthewsmithphoto, this view shows the 34-storey, 1972-built Two Bloor West, standing 148.7 metres on the left side of the image, and the 35-storey, 1974-built Hudson's Bay Centre, standing 135 metres at the centre of the frame. On the right, Great Gulf Homes' 76-storey One Bloor East now dominates the intersection at a height of 257 metres, featuring a bold design by Hariri Pontarini Architects.

Worm's-eye view of the Yonge-Bloor intersection's three towers, image by matthewsmithphoto via Flickr

