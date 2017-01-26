| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day shows a crowd enjoying a winter tradition in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square. Submitted to our Flickr Pool by Bryan Bonnici, this view faces east across the square's busy skating rink towards Old City Hall. To the right of Old City Hall, the image also shows the Simpson Tower, which is currently undergoing an extensive re-cladding project.

Skaters at Nathan Phillips Square, image by Bryan Bonnici via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!