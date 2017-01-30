While peregrine falcons typically nest on cliff ledges in their natural habitat, the Greater Toronto area's large number of tall buildings in close proximity to river valleys and ravines create a range of opportunities for these predatory birds. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to our Flickr Pool by Oscar Flores, we are shown a peregrine falcon at the edge of a tall building, with the Toronto skyline serving as a backdrop.

Photo of the Day, Toronto, peregrine falconPeregrine falcon and the Toronto skyline, image by Oscar Flores via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page! 