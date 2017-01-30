| by Jack Landau |

While peregrine falcons typically nest on cliff ledges in their natural habitat, the Greater Toronto area's large number of tall buildings in close proximity to river valleys and ravines create a range of opportunities for these predatory birds. In today's Photo of the Day, submitted to our Flickr Pool by Oscar Flores, we are shown a peregrine falcon at the edge of a tall building, with the Toronto skyline serving as a backdrop.

Peregrine falcon and the Toronto skyline, image by Oscar Flores via Flickr

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page!