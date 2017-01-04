| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto's South Core area, captured from a west-facing unit in a Distillery District condominium tower. Submitted to the Sun Life Financial Tower & Harbour Plaza Residences Forum thread by contributor Razz, this view shows the impact of the Harbour Plaza Residences condo towers, which are now topping out at heights of 63 and 67 storeys.

South Core skyline, image by Forum contributor Razz

