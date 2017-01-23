| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an east-facing view captured from the AGO. This shot is centred on the construction site of Amexon Development Corporation's Residences of 488 University Avenue, a Core Architects-designed project at the northwest corner of University and Dundas that will see the addition of 37 levels of condo units above an existing 18-storey office tower. Submitted to the project's Forum thread by Craig White, the photo shows the rise of structural steel above the existing office tower, which has undergone a complex and extensive structural reinforcement phase, as well as a re-cladding.

East view from the AGO towards the Residences of 488 University Avenue, image by Craig White

